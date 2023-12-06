Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of EDF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. 14,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,137. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.62.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
