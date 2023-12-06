Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EDF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. 14,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,137. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

