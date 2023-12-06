Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 19th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE EDF opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 96,187 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

