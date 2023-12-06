Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EDF opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $5.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

