Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of EDF opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.62.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
