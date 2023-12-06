Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EDF opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

