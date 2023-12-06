Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE EDF opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

