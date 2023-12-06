Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

EDF opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.62.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

