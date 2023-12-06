Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.6% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of EDI opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Skechers sprints to a record high, still has room to run
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Grab Starbucks on the dip before coffee futures fall
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Simply Good Foods: Winner in the Ozempic Weight-Loss Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.