Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EDI opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.