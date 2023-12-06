Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Trading Down 2.9 %
Vista Gold stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.50. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.76.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Vista Gold
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vista Gold
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- What is dividend harvesting?
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Investing in quantum computing: A guide
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Marvell Technology at a critical pivot: 30% upside is possible
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.