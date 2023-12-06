Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Trading Down 2.9 %

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.50. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.76.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

About Vista Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

