Vistra (NYSE:VST) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.67

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.67 and last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 702060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $67,462,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,438,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 2,443.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
