Vornado Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VNO. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

