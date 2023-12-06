W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 482 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 650.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,095.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,441,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,178 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $72.55. 9,668,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,444,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $71.91 and a 52-week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

