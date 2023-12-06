W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys 155 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $45,964,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $703.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,405. The company’s 50 day moving average is $652.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $647.93. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $730.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

