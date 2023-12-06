W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys 305 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,418 shares of company stock worth $49,016,606. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $465.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,305,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,977,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

