W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $15.54 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises about 2.2% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $15,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,895,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137,812 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $898,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 95,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

Shares of NYSE CI remained flat at $257.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. 441,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.02. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

