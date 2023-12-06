W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $16.51 Million Stock Holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned about 9.82% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $397,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DBND stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $47.32.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

