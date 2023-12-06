W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $322,000 Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.23. 221,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,990. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.1426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

