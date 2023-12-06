W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Invests $204,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.95. 211,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,437. The stock has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.71. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

