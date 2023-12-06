W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases 441 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,579 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $181.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.69.

Insider Activity at VMware

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VMW

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.