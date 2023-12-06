W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,530 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.5% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.13. 198,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $387.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.24. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

