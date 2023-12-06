W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 1,500 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 14,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PREF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $17.08. 41,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,651. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $18.10.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

