W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $69.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

NYSE WRB opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

