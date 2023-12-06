Walken 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.09 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Walken has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Walken has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Walken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Walken Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,080,039 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

