Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $43.34 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $43.34 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00022667 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001181 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,391,202 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

