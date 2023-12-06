West Tower Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 723.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after buying an additional 1,263,821 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 393.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,987,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $500.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.36. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $553.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

