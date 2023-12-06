West Tower Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,278 Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.27. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.18 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

