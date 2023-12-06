West Tower Group LLC Buys New Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 214.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $523.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.09. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $450.00 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $563.86.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

