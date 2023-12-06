West Tower Group LLC Buys New Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $187.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.91 and a 200-day moving average of $220.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.05.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

