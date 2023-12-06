West Tower Group LLC Invests $114,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,038,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,975,000 after acquiring an additional 931,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,025,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,755,000 after purchasing an additional 212,269 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CAG opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

