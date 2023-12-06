West Tower Group LLC Purchases New Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,641,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,373,000 after buying an additional 9,980,971 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,930,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,743,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 278.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,120,000 after acquiring an additional 841,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVH. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health Trading Up 3.9 %

Evolent Health stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.