West Tower Group LLC Purchases Shares of 37 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Booking by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total value of $196,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 552 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total value of $196,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock worth $14,431,194 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Trading Up 0.4 %

Booking stock opened at $3,148.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,907.38 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,007.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2,934.05. The company has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.