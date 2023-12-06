Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 282.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

WSR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. 61,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

