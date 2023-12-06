Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a P/E ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

About Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

