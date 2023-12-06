Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a P/E ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.77%.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
