WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $771,000 Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,171 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 37,893 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Yelp were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 221.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,050.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,247 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 100,668 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Price Performance

YELP opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $345.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,162,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $271,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,819,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,162,141.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,950. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

