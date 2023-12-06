WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Tompkins Financial worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 86.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.24 million, a PE ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.14). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.63%.

TMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

