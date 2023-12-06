WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 27,178 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,178 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Axel Andre sold 29,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,576,936.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,282,539 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 0.3 %

AEL opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.89.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

