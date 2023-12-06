WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 7,559 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 67.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 372,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,093,000 after buying an additional 149,525 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,675,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,034,000 after buying an additional 28,174 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 33,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 447,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after buying an additional 259,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.56.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,190 shares of company stock worth $9,172,427 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.