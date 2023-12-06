WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.34

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.34 and last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 100929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 543.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at about $285,000.

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

