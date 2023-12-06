WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.34

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.34 and last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 100929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.
The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.
