Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mane Global Capital Management LP

Mane Global Capital Management LP raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328,564 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts makes up approximately 3.3% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $34,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.2 %

WYNN traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $83.18. 563,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,420. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,027.75 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.11.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.