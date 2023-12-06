Zacks Research Comments on CMS Energy Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CMS Energy in a report released on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

NYSE CMS opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $65.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CMS Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,031,000 after purchasing an additional 259,974 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,854,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,975,000 after purchasing an additional 257,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,696,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after buying an additional 82,454 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

