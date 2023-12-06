Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

A has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average of $117.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

