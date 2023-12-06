Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Stratasys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Punjabi now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Stratasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Stratasys from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stratasys Trading Down 1.5 %

SSYS stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.43. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.