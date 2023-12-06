Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 2,796,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,302,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Zhihu Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Zhihu

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 1,750.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 429,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Stories

