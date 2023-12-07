1,246 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter worth $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter worth about $99,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

VONE stock opened at $207.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $170.65 and a 1 year high of $209.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.57.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.755 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

