12,462 Shares in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $852,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 247,620 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heritage Insurance from $5.70 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $326.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.84. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

