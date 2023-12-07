12,878 Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Acquired by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa bought a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,878 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in CGI by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in CGI by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CGI by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GIB stock opened at $103.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.35 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. CGI had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

