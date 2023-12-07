13,368 Shares in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Interface by 17.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Trading Up 1.4 %

TILE opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $633.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,091.00 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TILE

About Interface

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.