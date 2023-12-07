1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 140 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $636,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $234.86 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.96.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

