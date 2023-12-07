1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 6,000 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PDD were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PDD by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,316,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,335,000 after buying an additional 90,818 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,519,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in PDD by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 286,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after buying an additional 108,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PDD by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,567,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,775,000 after buying an additional 754,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $141.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $147.65. The company has a market cap of $187.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.