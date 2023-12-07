1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

EWJ opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $53.27 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.28.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

