1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $63,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,994,000 after buying an additional 132,966 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 107,770 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $5,563,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $5,432,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 203,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 60,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $80.71 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average is $75.78.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

